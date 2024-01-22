Left Menu

Noida: One dead as car catches fire after colliding with divider

A Toyota Corolla Altis Petrol (UP 16B 9331) caught fire while taking a U-turn under Sector 59 Metro Station on Monday. One person traveling in the vehicle was reported dead. The incident happened in the Police Station Phase 3 area. After receiving word of the incident, police officials, the fire service unit, and the FSSO reached the spot where the tragic incident happened.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 12:14 IST
Noida: One dead as car catches fire after colliding with divider
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Toyota Corolla Altis Petrol (UP 16B 9331) caught fire while taking a U-turn under Sector 59 Metro Station on Monday. The incident happened in the Police Station Phase 3 area, officials said. One person traveling in the vehicle was reported dead.

After receiving word of the incident, police officials, the fire service unit, and the FSSO reached the spot where the tragic incident happened. Prima facie, it appears that the vehicle collided with the divider and climbed on the divider, said officials.

The field unit was called on the spot, and the police inspected the body and took other necessary actions. Efforts are being made to identify the body. Traffic resumed smoothly and no problem related to law and order was reported further.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024