Noida: One dead as car catches fire after colliding with divider

A Toyota Corolla Altis Petrol (UP 16B 9331) caught fire while taking a U-turn under Sector 59 Metro Station on Monday. The incident happened in the Police Station Phase 3 area, officials said. One person traveling in the vehicle was reported dead.

After receiving word of the incident, police officials, the fire service unit, and the FSSO reached the spot where the tragic incident happened. Prima facie, it appears that the vehicle collided with the divider and climbed on the divider, said officials.

The field unit was called on the spot, and the police inspected the body and took other necessary actions. Efforts are being made to identify the body. Traffic resumed smoothly and no problem related to law and order was reported further.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

