Morocco's annual inflation dropped to 6.1% in 2023 -statistics agency

Morocco's annual inflation, measured by the consumer price index, dropped to 6.1% in 2023 from 6.6% a year earlier, Morocco's statistics agency said.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, rose by 12.5% from a year earlier, while non-food inflation increased by 1.7%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile goods, was up 5.9% last year.

