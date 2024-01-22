Left Menu

Morocco's annual inflation dropped to 6.1% in 2023 -statistics agency

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 12:48 IST
Morocco's annual inflation, measured by the consumer price index, dropped to 6.1% in 2023 from 6.6% a year earlier, Morocco's statistics agency said.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, rose by 12.5% from a year earlier, while non-food inflation increased by 1.7%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile goods, was up 5.9% last year.

Also Read: FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile of Morocco team for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

