Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday arrived at the Shri Ram Janmnabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to attend the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 12:52 IST
Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari reaches Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony
Deputy CM Diya Kumari (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday arrived at the Shri Ram Janmnabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to attend the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. Performing the auspicious puja, she conveyed heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the consecration of the Ram idol in Ayodhya.

A descendant of Lord Rama, Diya Kumari, proudly claims her lineage, emphasising the existence of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. When questions arose about the historical significance of Lord Rama, she presented evidence of the temple's existence and Ram's presence in Ayodhya.

As the dream of the Ram Mandir is on the verge of realisation after years, Diya Kumari told ANI, "Never did I imagine that Ayodhya would witness the grandeur of Lord Rama once again." She extended her wishes to the nation and thanked Prime Minister Modi for his efforts in making this vision a reality.

Meanwhile, singers Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam added a musical touch by performing Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Sonu Nigam sang 'Ram Siya Ram' in his soulful voice.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal, along with her daughter Kavita Paudwal, also performed Ram Bhajan. Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosle, among others present at the ceremony. The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security.

The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

