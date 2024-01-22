Left Menu

Russian rouble dips on pent-up forex demand, but taxes may support it

The Russian rouble opened slightly weaker on Monday as foreign currency supply struggled to meet demand that had built over the weekend. It had weakened 0.08% against the yuan to 12.23 . "During today's session, we expect the rouble to try to switch to strengthening as exporters increase foreign currency sales ahead of the peak of tax payments which falls on Jan. 25," said Bogdan Zvarich of the Banki.ru financial services marketplace.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:08 IST
Russian rouble dips on pent-up forex demand, but taxes may support it
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian rouble opened slightly weaker on Monday as foreign currency supply struggled to meet demand that had built over the weekend. At 0705 GMT, the rouble was down 0.1% against the dollar at 88.26 and slipped 0.05% against the euro to 96.25 . It had weakened 0.08% against the yuan to 12.23 .

"During today's session, we expect the rouble to try to switch to strengthening as exporters increase foreign currency sales ahead of the peak of tax payments which falls on Jan. 25," said Bogdan Zvarich of the Banki.ru financial services marketplace. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 0.4% to $78.23 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.2% to 1,132 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index inched up 0.02% to 3,167 points.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024