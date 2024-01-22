Left Menu

Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh offer prayers

Singh took to X to share his picture and wrote, "On the historic day of 'Pran Pratishtha', I did worship and offered prayer at home. Jai Shri Ram!"

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:12 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Mandir in the national capital, on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered prayers at his residence.

Singh took to X to share his picture and wrote, "On the historic day of 'Pran Pratishtha', I did worship and offered prayer at home. Jai Shri Ram!" The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel.

The Prime Minister reached Ayodhya earlier in the day to take part in the auspicious ceremony. PM Modi walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.

PM Modi led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. The ceremony is being held in an atmosphere of deep devotion.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. Over 8,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony at the grand temple. The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion. (ANI)

