"Result of sacrifice of lakhs of devotees..": Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Pran Pratishtha

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Pran Pratishtha day of Ram Lalla reached his Kuldevi temple, the Avahadevi temple in the morning and took part in the program singing Ram Bhajans. "It is due to the contribution and sacrifice of millions of Ram devotees that we are witnessing this historical moment. It is our great good fortune that Ramlala is being seated in Shri Ramjanmabhoomi temple" the Minister said.

"One-sixth of the world's population resides in India. Whatever happens in India, makes a lasting impact on the world... This is a result of the sacrifice of lakhs of devotees and the faith of crores of them...This is the happiest day of our lives..." Anurag Thakur added. On this occasion, apart from former MLA Anil Dhiman, and Kamlesh Kumari, a large number of Ram devotees were present in the temple.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled on Monday at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. The ceremony was held in an atmosphere of a deep sense of devotion. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the ceremony. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)