Andhra: Anganwadi workers en route to 'Chalo CM's home' programme detained in Eluru

A group of Anganwadi workers were detained in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district while they were en route to participate in the 'Chalo CM's home' programme on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:28 IST
Visuals from Andhra Pradhesh's Eluru. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A group of Anganwadi workers were detained in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district while they were en route to participate in the 'Chalo CM's home' programme on Sunday. According to the police, around 20 Anganwadi workers, including teachers and helpers, were travelling to Vijayawada to participate in the dharna called by them against the state government.

They were detained during a routine vehicle check by the Chintalapudi police at the Fatimapuram checkpost. During the inspection, an APSRTC bus was flagged for examination, resulting in the detention of approximately 20 Anganwadi workers who were en route to participate in the ongoing dharna, according to the police.

The inspection was carried out by a team of police personnel led by Sub Inspector Prasad, under the supervision of Circle Inspector Malleswara Rao in Chintalapudi. This incident comes a day after several Anganwadi workers were terminated for protesting and demanding the fulfilment of election promises made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Anganwadi workers have been protesting in Andhra Pradesh for 40 days on unresolved issues like salary hikes and gratuity payments. Earlier in the day, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on the ruling YSRCP government, accusing it of adopting 'atrocious' and 'dictatorial' measures against Anganwadi workers protesting for their rights. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

