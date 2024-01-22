"Ram Temple's construction is reflection of Indian society's maturity": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the construction of the Ram Temple is a reflection of the maturity of the Indian society. Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the dignitaries invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya said that the moment of unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion of not merely of triumph but humility too.

"This is a moment of celebration as well as the moment of a reflection of Indian society's maturity It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems...but the way, our country untied the knots of history, is the proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past," he said. The PM said that the construction of the temple which was supposed to 'set off a firestorm' is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration of the country.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the construction of the temple will set of a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination of the Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy" he added. The PM also said that Ayodhya's temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram.

"Today in Ayodhya, not only has the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla taken place, this is also the lifeblood of unwavering faith in Indian culture as manifested in the form of Shri Ram. It is also the embodiment of human values and highest ideals. This temple is not just a temple of god," he said. The PM also called the temple- a temple of India's vision, philosophy, and direction.

He further said that the moment after the Pran Pratishtha is 'divine and holiest of all'. "I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment... the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this...This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all," PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that People of every era have experienced Lord Ram. "Over the last 11 days, I have had this opportunity to listen to Ramayana in different languages and in different states. Defining Lord Ram, saints have said that Lord Ram resides in everyone. People of every era have experienced Lord Ram. People of every era have expressed Lord Ram in their languages," he added.

PM Modi also thanked the Supreme Court of India which paved the way for the construction of the temple by delivering the verdict on November 9, 2019. "Ram's existence was questioned... I would like to express my thanks to the Supreme Court for doing justice (unhone nyay ki laaj rakh li) and the temple was built in accordance with the law," he added.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

