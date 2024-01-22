Left Menu

Ram temple consecration: Muslim woman names newborn son Ram Rahim

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 16:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Muslim woman here on Monday gave birth to a child and named him Ram Rahim giving a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Dr Naveen Jain, the in-charge of the District Women hospital, said that a woman Farzana gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

''Both the child and the mother are fine'', Dr Jain said.

''The child's grandmother Husna Banu has named him Ram Rahim,'' he added.

Banu said that she has named the child as Ram Rahim to give a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

