GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street set to extend rally amid central bank pause, after China sell off

Wall Street futures looked set to surpass last week's peaks on Monday, while shares in Hong Kong and China tumbled ahead of a week brimming with central bank meetings, major economic data and corporate earnings. China and Hong Kong shares slumped on Monday, as relentless foreign outflows and a surge in short selling pummelled confidence already hurt by the region's creaking economy.

China's bluechip CSI300 Index dropped 1.6% to its lowest closing level in nearly five years. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.3% to its lowest level in 14 months, with investors dumping property and tech shares.

As stocks tumbled, state-owned banks were seen actively supporting the yuan, in efforts analysts said was aimed at countering a spillover from equities into the currency market. "It is a clear policy signal to stabilise the yuan and counter the negative market sentiment on equities," said Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock index futures rose, indicating further momentum in the S&P 500 after chip and mega-cap stocks drove the benchmark index to a record high last week. Nasdaq futures extended their rally with gains of 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures firmed 0.3%.

Chipmakers, including Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, were among the beneficiaries of Friday's AI-driven rally. That helped to send Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index up 583.68 points to its highest close since February 1990, with gains for January at almost 9%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.6%. ECB IN NO RUSH

The European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday and is expected to hold monetary policy steady. Futures have priced in 40 basis points of easing by June, with an implied 76% chance of first cut in May.

"There may not be a policy shift but we do expect to see some surprise in the language and communications from central bankers this week. It'll be their opportunity to set the record straight," said James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities in London. Central banks in Canada and Norway also meet this week and no change to rates is expected, though Turkey is thought likely to hike again.

In Beijing, the central bank again skipped a rate cut in its market operations on Monday and the Bank of Japan is expected to keep policy super-easy at a meeting on Tuesday. In the United States, Fed officials are in blackout this week ahead of the next meeting on Jan. 30-31.

Hawkish talk has scaled back the probability of a March cut from the Federal Reserve to 49%, from around 75% a couple of weeks ago. Prospects for an early easing could be affected by data on U.S. economic growth and core inflation due later this week.

Gross domestic product is seen running at an annualised 2% pace in the fourth quarter, while the core personal consumption price index is seen slowing to an annual 3.0% in December, down from 3.2% the previous month and the lowest since early 2021, according to a Reuters poll. Recent data has tended to surprise on the high side, one reason yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed almost 20 basis points last week. These eased about 5 basis points on Monday to last stand at 4.098%

That shift underpinned the dollar, which hit a five-week high on a basket of currencies. It traded flat on Monday at 103.23 while the euro was idling at $1.089 after easing 0.5% for the week. All of this left non-yielding gold down about 0.4% at $2,022 an ounce.

In the oil market, dampened global demand could not offset the threat to supply from tensions in the Middle East. Brent rose 31 cents to $78.86 a barrel, while U.S. crude for January rose 52 cents to $73.93 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)