UP: 'Aarti' performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya post-Pran Pratishtha ceremony

As the nation is steeped in joy after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple, the Saryu Ghat in the 'Ram Nagri' witnessed a captivating 'Aarti' event with several people bowing down to the lord with folded hands. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held with great buzz, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests.

Meanwhile, a mega 'Deepotsava' was also organised at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, with the 'Ram Jyotis' illuminating the city and symbolising the divine presence of Ram Lalla. It is believed that the people of Ayodhya lit up 'Diyas' and celebrated Diwali upon the return of Lord Ram, along with brother Lakshman and wife Seeta, from their 14-year-long exile.

Celebrations are being held across the nation to mark the auspicious occasion. An 'Aarti' was performed at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, which saw the participation of a large number of people immersed in devotion towards Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, 'Diyas' were lit up at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, drawing parallels to the historic celebration of Diwali upon Lord Ram's return from exile. Celebrations were also held in Bihar's Patna as people prepared colourful 'Rangolis' welcoming Ram Lalla.

The grand Ram Temple of Ayodhya will be open to public from tomorrow onwards. The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, held today in Ayodhya, is set to go down in history. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held at 12.29 pm, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on occasion. He congratulated the people on the Pran Prathistha ceremony in the Ayodhya temple and said Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now.

"After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come," he said. "Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..." the Prime Minister added.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple after the Pran Pratistha rituals were performed.The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)