Left Menu

HP Chief Electoral Officer takes stock of preparations for National Voters Day event

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg on Monday reviewed the preparations for the National Voters Day programme to be held on January 25 at Gaiety Theatre and gave the officials the necessary directions.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:29 IST
HP Chief Electoral Officer takes stock of preparations for National Voters Day event
Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer takes stock of preparations for National Voters Day programme. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg on Monday reviewed the preparations for the National Voters Day programme to be held on January 25 and gave the officials the necessary directions. "Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will be the chief guest of the National Voters Day programme," as per a press release.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with the education department during the programme, he said. In addition, there will be poster-making, singing and videography competitions, as well as the launch of the Pole Day Monitoring System (PDMS) 2.0. He said that during this time, the people present will also be given the oath to vote. Thereafter, the message of the Chief Election Commissioner will be broadcast. A signature wall and selfie point will be set up in front of Gaiety Theatre to promote voting during this period, he said.

"During the programme, cultural performances based on the Electoral Literacy Club will be presented by the trainees of ITI Shimla. In addition, there will be a talk by State Icon RJ Shalini and a vocal performance by State Icon Muskan Sharma. Thereafter, a Mahasuvi Nati performance by the cultural troupe and a video of the police band Harmony of the Pines will be screened," the release stated. During the programme, the best-performing Electoral Registration Officers will be felicitated and Electoral Photo Identity Cards will be distributed to the new voters.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi assured the Chief Electoral Officer that compliance with the directions given by him would be ensured. Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, Joint CP Harsh Dayama, MC Additional Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal, MC Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindru, ADC Khanna Sakatar Singh Bal, and several others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024