Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram idol in Ayodhya.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 21:24 IST
"Never imagined," Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari on 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram idol in Ayodhya. She participated in the Kalash Yatra and performed the puja organized by the Central Spine Business Board in Mangalam Vihar, Jaipur.

As the dream of the Ram Mandir is on the verge of realisation after years, Diya Kumari told ANI, "Never did I imagine that Ayodhya would witness the grandeur of Lord Rama once again." She extended her wishes to the nation and thanked Prime Minister Modi for his efforts in making this vision a reality.

"Today, by participating in the Kalash Yatra and Deepotsav program organized by the Central Spine Business Board in Mangalam Vihar Ward No. 01 of Vidyadhar Nagar, I congratulate the people on the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya," Kumari posted on X. Meanwhile, singers Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam added a musical touch by performing Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

