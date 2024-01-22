Left Menu

Chennai: ED recovers unaccounted cash, seizes property documents worth RS 450 cr under PMLA

A total of Rs 33 lakh in unaccounted cash and property documents valued at Rs 450 crore were seized after the premises linked to a promoter of a realty firm in Chennai were searched by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 21:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of Rs 33 lakh in unaccounted cash and property documents valued at Rs 450 crore were seized after the premises linked to a promoter of a realty firm in Chennai were searched by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Monday. As per the officials, the searches were conducted at seven locations on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (2002).

"ED has conducted search operations under the PMLA, 2002 on January 18, 2024 at 7 locations linked to Sylvanus King Peter, the promoter of Ocean Group in Chennai. During the search operations, Rs 33 lakh in unaccounted cash and property documents valued at Rs. 450 Crore were seized," ED said. An investigation into this matter is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

