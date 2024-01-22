RSS workers celebrate Deepotsav in Nagpur after Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh along with their families celebrated 'Deepotsav' at RSS headquarters here on Monday on the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, after the country witnessed the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple, the temple town was adorned with 'Ram Jyotis', creating a mesmerising atmosphere symbolising the divine presence of the Lord.

PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple. Here are a few glimpses of the Prime Minister during the ceremony of Ram Temple. Donning a golden kurta and a cream-coloured dhoti, walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. He took 'sankalp' for the "Pran Pratishtha ceremony" and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

The Prime Minister later performed the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, a vital ritual in the Hindu tradition, that symbolizes the infusion of divine energy into the idol. PM Modi also met the 'sadhus' (saints) who were present at the temple and took blessings from them.

PM Modi completed his 11-day fast by taking Charanamrit from the hands of Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. PM Modi also greeted Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' program attendees in Ayodhya. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, former PM HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy are among the attendees

PM Narendra Modi also offered prayers before Lord Shiva at the Ayodhya Dham where he performed 'jalabhishek' (offering water on the 'Shiva linga') after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. PM Modi showered flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Distinguished individuals from various domains, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields, attended the ceremony. (ANI)

