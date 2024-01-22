Left Menu

Attire, ornaments of Shri Ram Lalla prepared on basis of spiritual texts

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra said on Monday that the ornaments and attire of Shri Ram Lalla were created after extensive research on spiritual texts.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 22:08 IST
The idol of Lord Ram Lalla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra said on Monday that the ornaments and attire of Shri Ram Lalla were created after extensive research on spiritual texts. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra said that while the ornaments were crafted at Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow, the garments were created by Delhi's textile designer, Manish Tripathi.

Taking to X Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra tweeted, "Gracing his grand abode, Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla radiates in divine ornaments and attire, a vision of spirituality and tradition. The creation of these divine ornaments is based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Shri Ram's scripturally appropriate splendour in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra." It further said that following this research, and as per the concept and direction of Shri Yatindra Mishra, these ornaments have been crafted by Ankur Anand's institution, Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow.

"Shri Ram Lalla Virajman is adorned in Banarasi fabric, featuring a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram. These 'angavastrams' are embellished with pure gold zari and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols - Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur. These garments were created by Delhi's textile designer, Manish Tripathi, who worked from Ayodhya Dham," it added. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

