Lord Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' is defining day for our nation's heritage and faith: BJP Andhra Pradesh chief

Several Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders and karyakartas, including state BJP Chief Daggubati Purandeswari, watched the live telecast of Lord Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala district on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 23:10 IST
Lord Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' is defining day for our nation's heritage and faith: BJP Andhra Pradesh chief
Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari. (Photo: @PurandeswariBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders and workers, including state BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari, watched the live telecast of Lord Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala district on Monday. Taking to 'X', the BJP chief described Lord Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony as a defining day for our nation's heritage and faith.

"An incredible moment to witness the historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration live at Srisailam alongside dedicated BJP leaders and karyakartas. A defining day for our nation's heritage and faith," Purandeswari said in a post on 'X'. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took 'sankalp' for the "pran pratishtha ceremony" and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the temple premises when the consecration took place. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit 'Ram Jyoti' (earthen lamps) after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to light the 'Ram Jyoti' on the auspicious occasion and welcome Ram Lalla. The photos were shared by the Prime Minister on X with the caption "Ram Jyoti.".

Meanwhile, RSS workers and their families celebrated 'Deepotsav' at RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur to celebrate Ayodhya Ram Temple, 'Pran Pratishtha' BJP National President JP Nadda, along with his family, also lit oil lamps at his residence in Delhi to celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

