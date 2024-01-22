Left Menu

ED issues fresh summons to Jharkhand CM for questioning in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 23:34 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on Monday. The ED has asked Soren to be available for questioning between January 27 to 31.

Earlier on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate arrived in Ranchi to question the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the land scam case. The Jharkhand Chief Minister was questioned for 7 hours at his official residence.

Earlier this month, CM Hemant Soren wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that it could record his statement in the land scam case at his official residence on January 20. ED issued Soren the eighth summons on January 13, asking him to join the investigation between January 16 to 20.

ED had previously issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case. The central agency concluded its day-long search of Soren's media advisor Abhishek Prasad's residence in Ranchi earlier on January 3.

Notably, this is the ninth summon in land scam case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

