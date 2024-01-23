Left Menu

Uttarakhand police sets up panel to prepare grading system of personnel up to Inspector rank

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar constituted a four-member committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police to prepare fair and transparent standards regarding the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of personnel up to the rank of Inspector, said a press release from the DGP's office.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 09:12 IST
Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar has constituted a four-member committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police to prepare fair and transparent standards regarding the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of personnel up to the rank of Inspector. According to a statement from the DGP's office, the committee was tasked with preparing standards regarding the ACR of constables, chief constables, additional Sub Inspectors, Sub Inspectors and Inspectors.

This is so that uniformity can be brought into the grading system, it said. IGP (Inspector-General of Police Personnel), IGP PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), and IGP Information/Security have also been made members of this committee.

The Annual Confidential Report (ACR) is an objective and impartial assessment of a police official's character, conduct, capabilities, and performance throughout the year. Apart from the Additional Director General of Police Administration, the Chairman of this committee, Inspector General of Police Personnel, Inspector General of Police PAC, and Inspector General of Police Information/Security have been made members of this committee.

Confidential reports are written for each financial or calendar year, as specified by the government. They are usually written within two months of the end of the year. The ACR is an important document that provides basic and vital inputs for assessing an officer's performance and for their further advancement in their career. (ANI)

