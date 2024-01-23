Bihar Minister calls for focus on development after Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

Amidst the nationwide celebrations surrounding the Ayodhya Ram temple's Pran Pratishtha, Bihar Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjeet stirred the pot on Monday with a vision for his state. Sarvjeet congratulated everyone on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, stating, "Many congratulations. Everyone worships this Lord Ram, who belongs not to one but to the entire country and the world."

He outlined a post-Ram Mandir agenda that could be seen as both politically aspirational and potentially divisive. He claimed houses for the homeless, jobs for the youth, and a nationwide commitment to education. Only after achieving these goals, he declared, would Bihar focus on constructing "the country's largest temple," one inclusive of all religions and castes.

"We will give the house to those who have lost it. We will employ the youth. We will light the lamp of knowledge. After that, we will build the country's largest temple in Bihar. That temple will be for all castes and religions," Bihar Minister Said. "First, let us achieve just one success: providing jobs to all the youth of the country. We will give houses to the poor and awaken the world of education." added the Bihar Agriculture Minister.

Meanwhile, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests. Meanwhile, 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also wore a festive look, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is now open to the public . The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm on Monday, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the 'Pran Pratistha' rituals were performed.Built in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned. (ANI)

