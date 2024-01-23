Left Menu

Namibian Cheetah gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park

"Kuno's new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat's wildlife thrive...," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 09:18 IST
Namibian Cheetah gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park
Screenshot of video posted by Bhupendra Yadav of cheetah with her cubs (Photo credit/ X@byadavbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Namibian cheetah has given birth to three cubs in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said. "Kuno's new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat's wildlife thrive...," Yadav said in a post on 'X' sharing a video of the three cubs with the cheetah.

Earlier on January 16, in a setback to 'Project Cheetah', a Namibian cheetah named Shaurya passed away at the Kuno National Park. According to an official release by the additional chief conservator of forest and the director of the Lion Project at Kuno, a tracking team noted signs of incoordination and a staggering gait in Shaurya around 11 am on Tuesday, prompting an immediate medical intervention.

"After observing these signs, the cheetah was tranquillised and a weakness was determined during a medical examination. Despite reviving the cheetah through medical intervention, it developed some post-revival complications that eventually resulted in its demise. The animal failed to respond to CPR efforts," the APCCF and the director of Lion Project was quoted as saying in the statement. On September 17, 2022, the first batch of eight Namibian cheetahs was released in Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birth anniversary. The cheetahs were translocated from Namibia and South Africa as part of a project aimed at reintroducing the big cats, which were extinct in India for several decades.

In the second batch, 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa. However, of the 20 cheetahs translocated to India in two batches, 8 perished. Subsequently, 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa and released in Kuno in February, last year. The translocation was implemented under the supervision of an expert team consisting of government officials, scientists, wildlife biologists and veterinarians from Namibia, South Africa and India, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change informed earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024