Like Ayodhya in Treta Yug: Acharya Satyendra Das on huge crowd of devotees

While a huge crowd of devotees thronged the gates of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on Tuesday, the first day the grand temple was thrown open to the devotees, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das said that it seems that the temple city has gone back to the times of 'Treta Yug' when Lord Ram used to live. "After Pran Pratishtha, the (Ayodhya) Nagari has turned pure. In the Treta Yug when Lord Ram came back, the Ayodhya nagari was delighted...A glimpse of the Treta Yug is visible today. So many Bhakts have come to Ayodhya now and Jai Shree Ram chants are echoing here, it seems that we have gone back to Ayodhya during the Treta Yug times," Acharya Satyendra Das said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

The Acharya said that seeing the huge crowd that has assembled for the 'darshan' of Lord Ram, it is apparent that not everyone will be able to pay their respects to the deity on the first day of the opening of the temple and the temple gates will remain crowded for the next few days. "So much crowd has gathered here today that not everyone will be able to have darshan today and the same crowd will be visible tomorrow and for the next few days," Das said.

Speaking on the reason for the extensive crowd on Tuesday, Das said, "4000 saints have come. Every priest from across the country has brought along 2-4 people with them. This has led to an extensive crowd." The Acharya said that it is worth seeing the excitement in the devotees who have gathered in thousands to gave a glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla.

"Ayodhya is Rammay. It is divine and beautiful. The decorated Mandir is worth seeing. It is worth seeing how people are excited to see Lord Ram," Das said. Speaking on the temple rituals, Das said, "Aarti was done at 6:30 am. A new system has to be made about aarti and bhog in a few days."

The Acharya said that both the new idol which underwent Pran Pratishtha on Monday as well as the older smaller ones are being worshipped. "Darshan is going on from 6:30 am. Both the new idol whose Pran Pratishtha was done by the Prime Minister and the smaller idols are being worshipped. Devotees are having 'darshan'," Das said.

Security was steeped up at the temple, which witnessed a heavy rush of devotees at its main gate to have 'Darshan' of Lord Ram Lalla since the grand temple was thrown open to the public on Tuesday. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests. Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne. (ANI)

