Mumbai: Police arrest person provoking people in viral video; deploy heavy security at Mira Road

After a scuffle broke out between two communities, heavy security has been deployed in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai. Police have arrested a person who was seen provoking people in a viral video on social media.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:27 IST
Visual from Mira Road, near Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After a scuffle broke out between two communities, heavy security has been deployed in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai. Police have arrested a person who was seen provoking people in a viral video on social media. Local police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, RAF (Rapid Action Force), MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) and SRPF have been deployed in the area.

DCP Jayant Bajbale added "Several videos of the clash between two communities in Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai went viral on social media. A video of a person named Abu Shaikh went viral where he was seen provoking people. The person who posted this video has been arrested and Mira Bhayander police have sought two days of custody." A scuffle broke out between two communities at Mira Road on the night of January 21.

Shrikant Pathak, Additional Commissioner of Police at Mira Bhayandar appealed to everyone to maintain peace in the area. "We are investigating the incident. Action will be taken against the accused only. I appeal to everybody to maintain peace. The Police have taken timely action. We are investigating the entire matter by looking at the CCTV footage. There are small miscreants which still try to create nuisance," he said.

Meanwhile, thirteen people have been arrested and other suspects are being identified on the directions of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Taking to his social media handle, the Dy Chief Minister said, "The complete details of the incident in the Nayanagar area of Mira-Bhyander were taken last night only. I was in constant touch with the Mira-Bhyander Police Commissioner till 3.30 am on Monday. Police have been instructed to take strict action against the accused. In this case, 13 accused have been detained so far and the process of identifying the other accused is underway by checking the CCTV footage. Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be tolerated."

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jayant Bajbale, "The conflict between the two communities broke out at around 11 pm on Sunday when some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai." (ANI)

