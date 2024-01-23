Left Menu

Medi Assist Health shares debut with over 11 pc premium

Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services listed with a premium of more than 11 per cent on Tuesday against the issue price of Rs 418 per share.The stock listed at Rs 465, up 11.24 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:56 IST
Medi Assist Health shares debut with over 11 pc premium
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services listed with a premium of more than 11 per cent on Tuesday against the issue price of Rs 418 per share.

The stock listed at Rs 465, up 11.24 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further jumped 13.35 per cent to Rs 473.80.

On the NSE, the scrip of the company started the trade at Rs 460, up 10.05 per cent. Further, it advanced 12.37 per cent to trade at Rs 470.65 per share.

In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading with a decline of 42.93 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 71,380.72, while NSE Nifty was trading at 21,555.50, down by 0.08 per cent.

The initial public offer of Medi Assist Healthcare Services got subscribed 16.25 times on the last day of subscription on January 17.

The Rs 1,171.57-crore initial public offer was entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 2,80,28,168 equity shares. It had a price range of Rs 397-418 a share.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services, the Bessemer Ventures and Investcorp-backed third-party insurance administrator, on Friday raised Rs 351.5 crore from anchor investors.

The selling promoters include company chairman Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, Medimatter Health Management, Bessemer Health Capital, and Investcorp Private Equity Fund.

Medi Assist covers over 18,000 hospitals across 1,069 cities and 31 states and has 35 insurers as partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024