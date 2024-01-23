European shares flat as losses in healthcare outweigh miners

European equities opened flat on Tuesday after losses in healthcare stocks partially offset a jump in miners, while focus remained on the European Central Bank's policy meeting due later this week for signals on the interest rate trajectory.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held its ground at 472.66 points, as of 0822 GMT. Base and precious metal miners jumped 1.4% to lead the advance in sectors, as metal prices gained on report that Chinese authorities were considering to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan ($278.98 billion) to stabilise a bleak stock market.

Industrial stocks edged higher, led by a 2.2% gain in Schindler Holdings after Jefferies upgraded the Swiss elevator maker's stock to "buy" from "hold". Healthcare stocks shed 0.36%, capping gains on the benchmark index.

Among other movers, shares of Swatch slipped 3.4% after the world's biggest watchmaker missed market estimate for its 2023 results. On the data front, the euro zone consumer confidence flash estimates are scheduled for release at 1500 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)