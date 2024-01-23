Left Menu

AP: YSRCP MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu resigns from Lok Sabha seat, party

He said during a press conference here that the YSRCP has created an uncertain situation in the past two weeks at Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Constituency over the contesting candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

YSRCP MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu resigns from Lok Sabha seat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 23: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, has tendered his resignation from his parliamentary post as well as from the party. He said during a press conference here that the YSRCP has created an uncertain situation in the past two weeks at Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Constituency over the contesting candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Devarayalu said that he decided to resign from both the party and as a Lok Sabha member as he wanted to put an end to the ongoing confusion over the contesting candidate at the constituency from the party. Expressing gratitude for the support he received from the people of Palnadu, Devarayulu stated, "The people of Palnadu loved me a lot."

He claimed that he contributed to the constituency significantly, having been elected to Parliament with a substantial majority in the last elections. Devarayulu underscored his "dedication to the development of the Palnadu region", marking his departure with a commitment to continue working towards the betterment of the area.

His resignation reflects a significant development in regional politics and raises questions about the future trajectory of YSRCP representation in Narasaraopet. (ANI)

