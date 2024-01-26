Left Menu

SARB agrees to keep repo rate at 8.25%

Kganyago said that “guiding the inflation rate to the mid-point” of about 3 to 6% is imperative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:23 IST
SARB agrees to keep repo rate at 8.25%
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously agreed to keep repurchase rate (repo rate) at 8.25%.

Kganyago announced this at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon.

“At the current repurchase rate level, policy is restrictive, consistent with the inflation outlook and the need to address rising inflation expectations. Serious upside risks to the inflation trajectory from global and domestic sources are evident and… the economic outlook is highly uncertain.

“The inflation and repo rate projections from the updated QPM [Quarterly Projection Model] remain a broad policy guide, changing from meeting to meeting in response to new data. Future committee decisions will be data dependent and sensitive to the balance of risks to the outlook,” he said.

Kganyago said that “guiding the inflation rate to the mid-point” of about 3 to 6% is imperative.

The current inflation rate stands at 5.1%.

“Guiding inflation back towards the mid-point of the target band will improve the economic outlook and reduce borrowing costs.

“Since early 2020, the committee has recommended additional means of strengthening economic conditions, including achieving a prudent public debt level, increasing the supply of energy, keeping administered price inflation low and real wage growth in line with productivity gains. Such steps would also strengthen monetary policy effectiveness and its transmission to the broader economy.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024