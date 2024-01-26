Left Menu

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day on Friday.

Justice, equality, secularism-India's foundational pillars: Congress chief Kharge on Republic Day
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day on Friday. Taking to the social media platform, X, the Congress chief posted a video address emphasising justice, equality, fraternity, freedom, brotherhood, secularism, and socialism as India's foundational pillars.

"I extend my good wishes to you on the 75th Republic Day. It is on this day 74 years back in 1950 that our Constitution came into effect, and we became a Republic breaking the chains of feudalism and colonialism," Kharge said. He said that the pillars of fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights, ensured to every citizen by the Constitution are under attack.

"Our Constitution was based on the values of our Bharatiya civilisation, that is Nyaya (Justice), Maryada (dignity), Samata (equality), and Samabhaav (equanimity). This is the foundation for the social, economic, and political transformation of our country. Justice, equality, fraternity, freedom, brotherhood, secularism, and socialism are India's foundational pillars. The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself," the Congress chief said. He said, "The founding fathers of our Constitution Pandit Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad and other giants of the Constituent Assembly would not have imagined that the Constitution would face such challenges."

"Today, the fundamental and basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every Indian, are slowly being encroached upon and being eroded. We, the people of India who gave this Constitution to ourselves included Dalits, Tribals, Women, Farmers, and Labourers. Today they are facing assault by the government which is using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the Truth from citizens," Kharge added. He said that the Congress party has resolved to fight for the protection of the Constitution, democracy and Nyay.

"The five pillars of Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Bhagidari Nyay, Nari Nyay, Kisan Nyay, and Shram Nyay will empower everyone and protect their rights. Today on Republic Day, let us all come together and make a pledge and join this mission of NYAY. Only then will we be able to secure the future of our youth. This will be the victory of our Constitution. This will be the victory of India. Once again, many good wishes on Republic Day. Jai Hind!" he said in the nearly five-and-a-half-minute video. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am in the national capital and run for approximately 90 minutes. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence. (ANI)

