Republic Day: Mi-17 IV helicopters shower flower petals on audience present at Kartavya Path

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path in the national capital on Friday, on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. The helicopters flew in the 'spearhead' formation.

Leading the flypast and trooping the national flag was the Commanding Officer of the 105 Helicopter Unit, Wing Commander AV Agashe with Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal. Trooping the Indian Army flag were Wg Cdr SK Singh and Flt Lt Aditya Kumar. In port echelon were Wg Cdr Ashutosh Khanduri and Wg Cdr Manav Adhikari trooping the Indian Navy flag and towards the dais in starboard echelon was Wg Cdr Abhishek Sharma and Sqn Ldr Poornima trooping the Indian Air Force flag.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. "Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu led the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence. Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

The ceremonial event will also witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied cultures and unity in the diversity of the nation. Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

The ceremony started with the visit of PM Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. (ANI)

