Republic Day 2024: With 'Aavaahan' Kartavya Path revebrates with exquisite symphony of Indian musical instruments

Kartavya Path in the national capital revebrated with music as 'Aavaahan', encompassing an exquisite symphony of a variety of Indian musical instruments from across the country was at the forefornt of the grand ceremonial parade of the 75th Republic Day celebrations. The distinguished band comprising of 112 women artists played a variety of folk and tribal percussion instruments, becoming a powerful symbol of women's strength and prowess.

20 artists played Dhol and Tasha of Maharashtra, 16 artists played Dappu of Telangana, 16 artists gave beat on Dhak and Dhol of West Bengal, 8 artists from West Bengal blew conch shells, 10 artists have Chenda in their hands, 30 artists played Dholu Kunitha of Karnataka. Four artistes each handling Nadaswaram, Tutari, and Cymbals, creating a spectacular display of the unique shades of Indian culture on Kartavya Path., 44 artists were on Nadaswaram, Tutari and cymbals respectively.

The is indeed a spectacular display of the unique shade of Indian culture on Kartavya Path. India is celebrating its momentous platinum celebrations of the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent is marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival. Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries will also take part.

The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states, as well as contemporary classical dance and Bollywood styles. The artists include tribal dancers, folk dancers, and classical dancers. As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been increased with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)