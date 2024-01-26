CM Sai stresses need to swiftly curb Naxalism in Chhattisgarh; says govt will fulfil its promises

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday stressed the need to move in the right direction through good governance and to swiftly curb Naxalism and other crimes in the state.

He said his government is committed to fulfilling every promise it has made to the people of the state.

Sai, who recently took charge as the CM after the BJP's victory in the assembly polls, was addressing people after unfurling the national flag at Lalbagh Parade grounds in Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar district and around 300 km from the capital Raipur, on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day.

Chhattisgarh has all the necessary elements like cultural heritage, natural resources, tourism potential, traditional knowledge and skills and hardworking and intelligent people to adapt to new possibilities and courage to face new challenges, he said.

"There is a need to move in the right direction through good governance. Naxalism and various types of crimes, violence and injustice should be stopped swiftly," he said.

According to the spirit of the Constitution, Sai said, all areas and sections of society should get adequate opportunities for development. "Every possible step should be taken in terms of service, good governance, security and development to enhance income and upgrade the living standards of people of Chhattisgarh," said the chief minister.

Sai said his government is committed to fulfilling its every promise. "I have full confidence that with your love, cooperation and support, we will fulfil every dream of 'Chhattisgarh Mahtari' (mother Chhattisgarh) and the people of the state," he said.

"Unwavering devotion towards Lord Ram is our identity and we follow 'Raghukul reet sada chali aai, pran jaye par vachan ja jai'," said Sai.

Invoking the philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the pioneer of 'Ekatma Manavvad' (integral humanism), he said, "We will fulfil the dreams of every person of Chhattisgarh." Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre, Sai said, PM Modi's policies, schemes and campaigns have resulted in achieving great success in all fields in the past decade.

The entire whole world has recognised India's power. India is now leading the world in many fields. "The glorious story of our Republic has given new wings to the development of the country and the state," he said.

The state government has given top priority to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of providing houses to the homeless families of the state, he said.

"In the first cabinet meeting, we approved houses under 'PM Awas' scheme to more than 18 lakh families of the state," he said.

The state government has disbursed Rs 3,716 crore pending bonus to more than 12 lakh farmers who had sold their paddy between 2014-15 and 2015-16 in cooperative societies under minimum support price, he said.

The CM assured farmers that the government will focus on agriculture and related areas and continue to address their problems.

The government has initiated a process towards fulfilling the promise of providing annual financial assistance of Rs 12,000 to married women under 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana', he said.

"Efforts are being made to streamline the process of all major examinations of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission on the lines of UPSC. We have decided to get the PSC case (alleged scam in PSC recruitment during the previous Congress government) investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said.

The state government has decided to start the 'Ramlala Darshan Scheme', under which thousands of people will be taken on visits to "Ayodhya Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Prayagraj" every year, he added.

