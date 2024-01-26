Republic Day 2024: Chhattisgarh tableau presents story of origin and evolution of democracy in India

The Chhattisgarh tableau for the Republic Day parade this year presented the story of the origin and evolution of democracy in India. The tableau reflected the democratic consciousness and traditional democratic values present in the tribal communities since ancient times, which are still alive and prevalent in the Bastar division of the state.

The front part of the tableau denotes the female-dominant nature of the tribal communities of Bastar. It showed a woman dressed in traditional attire expressing her views. The middle part of the tableau depicted the ancient tribal form of Parliament in Bastar known as Muria Darbar. 'The tradition of 'Muria Darbar' is more than 600-year old and has been an important part of the world-famous event of 'Bastar Dussehra'. Certain evidence indicates that the tradition of Muria Darbar dates back to primitive times.

'The rear side of the tableau depicted a place named 'Limau Raja' situated in Bade Dongar, the ancient capital Bastar. According to folklore, in ancient times, where there were no kings, the tribal community used to make decisions amongst themselves by placing lemon on a throne naturally made of stone. This tradition later took the form of Muria Darbar. The tableau has been decorated with "bell-metal and terracotta artefacts" to depict the traditional arts and crafts.

Nandi made of bellmetal is said to be a symbol of confidence and cultural beauty. The terracotta sculpture of an elephant placed here symbolizes the power of the community. President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day this morning by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebration were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'. The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. (ANI)

