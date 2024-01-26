Demonstrating Nari Shakti on Republic Day, the Defence Research and Development Organisation tableau was led by Sunita Jena, an outstanding scientist and a specialist in guided missiles. She had developed Indigenous Liquid Ramjet Technology using the technology for STAR series missiles. The DRDO tableau was themed "Self-reliance in Defence Technology".

Women scientists P. Laxmi Madhavi, I Sujana Choudhary and A Bhuvaneswari were also present in the tableau, The Oil 30 developed systems and subsystems being displayed on the tableau: are Missiles like MPATGM, ASAT, AGNI, VSHORADS, NASM-SR, HELINA, QRSAM and Astra; LCA Tejas aircraft; AESA Radar; Electronic Warfare System-Shakti; cyber security systems; command control systems; and semiconductor fabrication facilities. The tableau depicts three key systems; MPATGM which is effective in providing safety within a distance of 2.5 kms. Agni-5, a three-stage, road-mobile, cannisterised, solid-fueled inter-continental ballistic missile and ASAT missile has put India in the elite club of nations having anti-satellite capabilities.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, in the pursuit of self-reliance in defence, has developed many indigenous high-technology systems. As an enabler for progressing towards Aatmanirbharta, the valuable contribution of women scientists at DRDO in the hardcore areas of defence research has been significant. Women's involvement in the Research and Development of these products is showcased in the 2024 DRDO tableau, Women Power in protecting the Nation by providing defence technologies in all 5 dimensions (Land, Air, Sea, Gyber & Space) Women's contribution to development of Command and Control systems. Secured communication systems. Semiconductor fabrication facility and protection of the country against Cyber threats also depicted on the tableau

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President. As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebration were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'. The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade. The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM.

21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya path. The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard. (ANI)

