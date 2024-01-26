BRIEF-India Foreign Secretary: Tata And Airbus Sign Agreement To Make Helicopters Together
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 14:36 IST
Jan 26 (Reuters) -
* INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY: TATA AND AIRBUS SIGN AGREEMENT TO MAKE HELICOPTERS TOGETHER Further company coverage:
Also Read: Tatas' investment in Gujarat fab will be big, project to move for Cabinet approval soon: Vaishnaw
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TATA
Advertisement