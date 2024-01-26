Left Menu

75th Republic Day: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman unfurls national flag at his residence

"Today, on the occasion of 75th Republic Day, he hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Delhi. Saluted the flag. Colleagues and employees together celebrated this sacred festival of democracy with great enthusiasm," Deputy Chairman Harivansh posted on X.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 15:15 IST
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President. As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'. The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade. The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM.

21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya path. The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

