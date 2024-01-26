Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfurls national flag on Republic Day
Taking to social media handle X, the Chief Minister said, "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the 75th Republic Day. Let us all together take an oath to protect our Constitution and strengthen our great democracy."
Several Chief Ministers of various states unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day today. Like every year in the national capital Delhi, this year too, a grand Republic Day parade was held at Kartavya Path.
The 75th Republic Day focuses on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' and 'Viksit Bharat'. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. (ANI)
