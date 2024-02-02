Left Menu

Heavy snowfall blocks 566 roads, 6 highways in Himachal, power supply disrupted

Over 566 roads are currently closed across various regions of Himachal Pradesh, including nearly six national highways, due to heavy snowfall. Additionally, approximately 700 electricity supply schemes are disrupted in the state.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2024 08:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 08:02 IST
Traffic movement affected in Manikaran valley as the area receives heavy snowfall (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Over 566 roads are currently closed across various regions of Himachal Pradesh, including nearly six national highways, due to heavy snowfall. Additionally, approximately 700 electricity supply schemes are disrupted in the state. The districts of Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Shimla have experienced fresh snowfall, while higher reaches in Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi districts have also received a new layer of snow.

The Public Works Department Minister of the Himachal Pradesh government, Vikramditya Singh has stated that efforts are underway to clear 138 roads by late today, with 206 machines and a dedicated workforce deployed across the state for this purpose. "The recent snowfall has resulted in a financial loss of approximately 450 crore rupees due to the affected roads," he said. Expressing optimism, the minister greeted the people of the state, emphasizing that the fresh snowfall marks the end of a prolonged dry spell. He highlighted the positive impact on farmers, anticipating benefits for agriculture.

"I would like to greet the people of the state, as this fresh snowfall has ended the prolonged dry spell and will benefit farmers. The water sources will get recharged after this. It is our priority to open all roads in the state. Due to snowfall, 566 roads have been affected and are closed. By this evening, 138 roads will be opened, and 118 roads will be opened by tomorrow. The remaining 310 roads will be opened within two days. There has been a loss of over 450 crore rupees due to the recent snowfall, which will be restored. We have deployed 206 machines, including dozers, tippers, snow cutters, JCVs, etc., to restore the roads. This year, we have initiated a calcium chloride and brine mixture for road clearance in the state. We want farmers to benefit from the snowfall, and we also aim to open the roads for transportation," said Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister in Himachal Pradesh (ANI).

