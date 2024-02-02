Rohit Pawar alleges 'political motive' after ED questioned him in money laundering case

After appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Pawar claimed a perceived political motive behind the timing of the inquiry by the ED. Rohit Pawar, who is the grandnephew of party supremo Sharad Pawar, expressed his concerns, alleging a pattern of probes selectively targeting opposition leaders.

Speaking to the media, Rohit Pawar said, "Election is nearby, so people feel that these proceedings against opposition leaders are because of that...probe is happening against only opposition leaders." "ED has sought some information on 8th February, someone from my office can go and give it to them. I have got a hint that I might be called against on 12 or 13th February", he added.

Pawar was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), for questioning on Thursday as part of an alleged money laundering probe. The probe is in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case that relates to the alleged fraudulent disbursal of loans amounting to 25,000 crores.

Meanwhile, NCP supporters initiated a hunger strike demonstration outside the NCP headquarters in Mumbai to express their opposition to the investigations conducted by the central agency. Earlier on January 24, ED had interrogated Rohit Pawar for about 10 hours in the money laundering case and had called him for interrogation again on February 1.

After undergoing extensive questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on January 24, NCP leader Rohit Pawar criticized the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He emphasized that the NCP would persist in its ongoing opposition and resistance against the government. "We always fight against this government and agencies. I have submitted all necessary documents to ED and I have been summoned on February 1 by them. I will go again," said Pawar while speaking to the reporters.

MSC Bank scam amounting to 25,000 crores triggered the filing of a PIL Petition in the Bombay High Court by four persons. The PIL shed light on the alleged modus operandi of the fraud. In the petition, it was alleged that some sugar mills defaulted on the loans, which were given without due diligence. Those sugar mills were attached by the MSC banks and auctioned to various office bearers of the bank and politicians.

Acting on the PIL the Bombay High Court ordered the registration of a case. The Economic Offences Wing(EOW), which is under the Maharashtra government, investigated the case. When EOW filed a closure report in 2020 in the Bombay Session Court, ED filed an intervention petition against the closure report and started an investigation. (ANI)

