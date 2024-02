FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the January transfer window

Following is a list of major signings during the January transfer window, which closed on Feb. 1 (transfer fees reported by club or media, includes add-ons): ENGLAND

Ben Brereton Diaz: Sheffield United (loan) Radu Dragusin: Tottenham Hotspur (26 million pounds)

Timo Werner: Tottenham Hotspur (loan) Valentin Barco: Brighton & Hove Albion

Claudio Echeverri: Manchester City (12.5 million pounds) Kalvin Phillips: West Ham United (loan)

Gio Reyna: Nottingham Forest (loan) Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa

Adam Wharton: Crystal Palace Armando Broja: Fulham (loan)

Sergio Reguilon: Brentford (loan) SPAIN

Vitor Roque: Barcelona (40 million euros) Hannibal Mejbri: Sevilla (loan)

Arthur Vermeeren: Atletico Madrid Bertrand Traore: Villarreal

ITALY Tajon Buchanan: Inter Milan (Seven million euros)

Isak Hien: Atalanta (nine million euros) Filippo Terracciano: AC Milan (four million euros)

Djed Spence: Genoa (loan) Hamed Traore: Napoli (loan)

Cyril Ngonge: Napoli (18 million euros) Andrea Belotti: Fiorentina (loan)

Carlos Alcaraz: Juventus (loan) GERMANY

Donny van de Beek: Eintracht Frankfurt (loan) Eric Dier: Bayern Munich (loan)

Sasa Kalajdzic: Eintracht Frankfurt (loan) Jaden Sancho: Borussia Dortmund (loan)

Eljif Elmas: RB Leipzig Sacha Boey: Bayern Munich (30 million euros)

FRANCE Lucas Beraldo: Paris St Germain (20 million euros)

Thilo Kehrer: Monaco (loan) Mohamed-Ali Cho: Nice (12 million euros)

Gabriel Moscardo: PSG (20 million euros) Nemanja Matic: Olympique Lyonnais (2.6 million euros)

Orel Mangala: Lyon (loan) SAUDI ARABIA

Renan Lodi: Al-Hilal (23 million euros) Ivan Rakitic: Al-Shabab

OTHER: Leonardo Bonucci: Fenerbache (loan)

Rade Krunic: Fenerbache (loan) Jordan Henderson: Ajax

Ivan Perisic: Hajduk Split (loan) Ivan Rakitic: Al-Shabab

Luis Henrique: Botafogo (Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru and Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

