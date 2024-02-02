Left Menu

NIIT Q3 net profit marginally up at Rs 14.3 cr; revenue declines

We continue to see sequential recovery in business despite the ongoing hiring freeze in the technology sector, Vijay K Thadani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, NIIT, said.The company is on a path of recovery with its BFSI strategy, which is reflected in its yearly growth in the revival of revenues, and exuded confidence about a complete recovery by next year, he noted.In Q3, NIITs wholly-owned subsidiary, RPS Consulting announced a partnership with ServiceNow, leveraging unique expertise to extend ServiceNow solutions to more organisations and markets, Thadani added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 15:16 IST
NIIT Q3 net profit marginally up at Rs 14.3 cr; revenue declines
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

IT training company NIIT on Friday reported a 0.56 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 14.36 crore for the December 2023 quarter.

Its profit stood at Rs 14.28 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, it rose 34.96 per cent against Rs 10.64 crore.

The revenue from operations declined by 8.59 per cent to Rs 85.17 crore in the third quarter from Rs 93.18 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. A company statement said the results include the impact of the demerger of NLSL from NIIT Limited from April 1, 2022.

''We are expanding in BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and increasing penetration across GCCs (Global capability centres). We continue to see sequential recovery in business despite the ongoing hiring freeze in the technology sector,'' Vijay K Thadani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, NIIT, said.

The company is on a path of recovery with its BFSI strategy, which is reflected in its yearly growth in the revival of revenues, and exuded confidence about a complete recovery by next year, he noted.

''In Q3, NIIT’s wholly-owned subsidiary, RPS Consulting announced a partnership with ServiceNow, leveraging unique expertise to extend ServiceNow solutions to more organisations and markets,'' Thadani added. The company also entered into a partnership with OffSec to deliver cybersecurity solutions and empower organisations with advanced security expertise.

NIIT is a skill and talent development corporation offering learning and talent development programmes to individual and corporate learners in futuristic domains through its various businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024