Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q3 PAT at Rs 11 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 15:51 IST
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 10.52 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.
The company had reported a loss of Rs 13.71 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income from operations was Rs 666.3 crore in the quarter. It stood at Rs 624.4 crore in October-December 2022-23.
Total expenditure was Rs 660.15 crore in the third quarter. It was Rs 623.64 crore a year ago, the filing said.
