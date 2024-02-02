WFP receiving reports of people dying of starvation in Sudan

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday it was receiving reports of people dying of starvation in Sudan.

WFP urgently called on Sudan's warring parties, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to provide immediate guarantees for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian food assistance to conflict-hit parts where hungry displaced civilians are trapped and cut-off from life-saving assistance.

