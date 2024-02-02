Left Menu

WFP receiving reports of people dying of starvation in Sudan

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 16:46 IST
The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday it was receiving reports of people dying of starvation in Sudan.

WFP urgently called on Sudan's warring parties, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to provide immediate guarantees for the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian food assistance to conflict-hit parts where hungry displaced civilians are trapped and cut-off from life-saving assistance.

