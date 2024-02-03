Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Snow clearance underway in parts of Lahaul-Spiti

The nine stations reported 1-5 feet of snow depths and also gave details on the road status. The stations included Keylong, Kaza, Sumdo, Udaipur, Tindi, Koksar, Sissu, North Portal and South Portal.

Snow clearance underway in ATR North Portal to Keylong route (X/@splahhp). Image Credit: ANI
Snow-clearing operations are underway in nine stations of Lahaul-Spiti after higher reaches of the district received fresh snowfall. Taking to social media handle, Lahaul Spiti police posted the weather and road status of the district for Saturday.

Nine stations of the Lahaul Spiti district remain clear of inclement weather, however, work is under process for the clearance of snow. The nine stations reported 1-5 feet of snow depths and also gave details on the road status. The stations included Keylong, Kaza, Sumdo, Udaipur, Tindi, Koksar, Sissu, North Portal and South Portal.

Earlier on Friday, the Superintendent of Police, District Lahaul and Spiti inspected the ATR North Portal, Koksar, Sissu, Manali-Darcha road in the district, in which he took stock of all the problems related to the traffic system and the situation related to the safety of the tourists and general public arriving to the district. "District Lahaul and Spiti Police are working with full dedication to make the traffic system in the district smooth. The District Police requests the general public to travel only when necessary and protect themselves from the cold," posted Lahaul Spiti Police on X.

A large number of tourists have been flocking to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh after New Year. While other North Indian states are engulfed in fog, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing snowfall and touristy weather conditions.

The Himachal Pradesh Police have however urged people to assess weather conditions before embarking on journeys, advising travel only when necessary. Meanwhile, following a fresh spell of snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, tourists from northern India have started rushing to Shimla.

Earlier on Friday, at least 566 roads were reported closed across various regions of Himachal Pradesh, including nearly six national highways, due to heavy snowfall. Additionally, approximately 700 electricity supply schemes were disrupted in the state.

Lahaul Spiti Valley experiences heavy snowfall and extreme cold temperatures from October to February leading to snowfall that makes the roads inhospitable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

