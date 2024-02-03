Left Menu

New India won't tolerate maritime piracy, smuggling at any cost: Rajnath Singh

Maritime piracy and smuggling will not be tolerated under any circumstances, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, adding that this was the promise of a 'New India'.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:30 IST
New India won't tolerate maritime piracy, smuggling at any cost: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maritime piracy and smuggling will not be tolerated under any circumstances, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, adding that this was the promise of a 'New India'. He was speaking on the occasion of the commissioning of INS Sandhayak, the first Survey Vessel Large (SVL) ship. The event was marked by the presence of Navy Chief R Hari Kumar and other senior Navy officers.

The ship was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of the Defense Minister at a ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. He added that such is the strength and assertiveness of the Navy today that it is the first responder when it comes to ensuring the security of the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region.

"When it comes to global trade, the Indian Ocean region is counted as a hotspot. Many choke points such as the Gulf of Aden and the Gulf of Guinea, among others, are in the Indian Ocean. A large volume of international trade happens in these areas. These choke points are facing multiple threats, the biggest of which is from pirates," the Defence Minister said. "We want freedom of navigation, trade and commerce to be maintained at all costs. There should be unimpeded and uninterrupted trade involving different countries. Our growing naval strength and maritime influence are being directed towards stopping narcotics and human trafficking in this region," Singh said.

The event marked the formal induction into the Navy of the first of four ships of the Survey Vessel Large (SVL) Project under construction at M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. The project was speaheaded by the Warship Design Bureau of the Indian Navy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024