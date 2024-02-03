Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 12:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 10:11 am. The depth of the quake was recorded at 60 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-02-2024, 10:11:01 IST, Lat: 36.77 & Long: 97.17, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 975km N of Pangin," read a post on the official handle of the NCS. Further details are awaited. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

