Ukraine's SBU hits Russia's Volgograd oil refinery in drone attack- source
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 16:23 IST
Two Ukrainian drones struck a primary oil processing facility at the Volgograd oil refinery in southern Russia on Saturday in an operation conducted by the SBU security service, a Ukrainian source told Reuters.
Local authorities in Russia said earlier that a fire had been extinguished at Volgograd oil refinery on Saturday following a drone attack.
