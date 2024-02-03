Left Menu

Ukraine's SBU hits Russia's Volgograd oil refinery in drone attack- source

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 16:23 IST
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Two Ukrainian drones struck a primary oil processing facility at the Volgograd oil refinery in southern Russia on Saturday in an operation conducted by the SBU security service, a Ukrainian source told Reuters.

Local authorities in Russia said earlier that a fire had been extinguished at Volgograd oil refinery on Saturday following a drone attack.

