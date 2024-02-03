Left Menu

LK Advani dedicated his entire life to country: Gadkari after he wins Bharat Ratna

On the announcement of Bharat Ratna for veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that LK Advani dedicated his entire life to the country and society.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:14 IST
LK Advani dedicated his entire life to country: Gadkari after he wins Bharat Ratna
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the announcement of Bharat Ratna for veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that LK Advani dedicated his entire life to the country and society. Gadkari said, "I am happy that today our source of inspiration Lal Krishna Advani has been awarded with Bharat Ratna. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani played an important role in the expansion of our party...He dedicated his entire life to the country and society..."

He further said that due to the efforts of Vajpayee and Advani, the party has achieved the position it is in today. "When I was the BJP President, I got the opportunity to learn from him. This is very proud moment for us," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi announced that BJP veteran leader LK Advani will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country. Veteran BJP leader LK Advani said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove in his life to the best of his abilities.

In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility. "With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement.

Advani, 96, who served as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister, recalled his long association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya." My heartfelt gratitude to millions of my party workers, swayamsevaks and others with whom I had the privilege of working throughout my journey in public life," he added.

The BJP leader said that his family has been the greatest source of strength. He also expressed thanks to the President and PM Modi. "My sincere thanks to President Droupadi Murmuji and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for bestowing this honour on me. May our great country progress to the pinnacle of 'greatness and glory," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024