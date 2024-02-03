LK Advani dedicated his entire life to country: Gadkari after he wins Bharat Ratna

On the announcement of Bharat Ratna for veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that LK Advani dedicated his entire life to the country and society. Gadkari said, "I am happy that today our source of inspiration Lal Krishna Advani has been awarded with Bharat Ratna. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani played an important role in the expansion of our party...He dedicated his entire life to the country and society..."

He further said that due to the efforts of Vajpayee and Advani, the party has achieved the position it is in today. "When I was the BJP President, I got the opportunity to learn from him. This is very proud moment for us," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi announced that BJP veteran leader LK Advani will be conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country. Veteran BJP leader LK Advani said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove in his life to the best of his abilities.

In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility. "With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement.

Advani, 96, who served as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister, recalled his long association with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya." My heartfelt gratitude to millions of my party workers, swayamsevaks and others with whom I had the privilege of working throughout my journey in public life," he added.

The BJP leader said that his family has been the greatest source of strength. He also expressed thanks to the President and PM Modi. "My sincere thanks to President Droupadi Murmuji and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for bestowing this honour on me. May our great country progress to the pinnacle of 'greatness and glory," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)