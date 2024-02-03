Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils statue of brave warrior Jaswant Singh Rawat in Pauri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the statue of brave warrior Jaswant Singh Rawat in Pauri district on Saturday and paid homage to him. Rawat had made great sacrifices for the defence of the nation. Chief Minister Dhami also inaugurated a park dedicated to General Bipin Rawat, the first CDS of the country.

He said that General Rawat's contribution in strengthening and modernizing the Indian Army is unforgettable. In the evening, CM Dhami will chair a meeting of his cabinet after which the government will table the UCC Bill in the Assembly on February 6.

The UCC drafting committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted the draft to Chief Minister Dhami on Friday. The UCC proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state.The draft was handed over to the chief minister by the five-member committee headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Once implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first Indian state after independence to adopt the UCC. At an event organised at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dhami on Friday said, "We promised our people to bring the UCC in Uttarakhand before the Assembly goes into session. The rollout of the UCC will be in line with a resolution adopted by the BJP." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)