Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils statue of brave warrior Jaswant Singh Rawat in Pauri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the statue of brave warrior Jaswant Singh Rawat in Pauri district on Saturday and paid homage to him. Rawat had made great sacrifices for the defence of the nation.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:19 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils statue of brave warrior Jaswant Singh Rawat in Pauri
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayers at the statue of Shaheed Jaswant Singh Rawat in Pauri Garhwal on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the statue of brave warrior Jaswant Singh Rawat in Pauri district on Saturday and paid homage to him. Rawat had made great sacrifices for the defence of the nation. Chief Minister Dhami also inaugurated a park dedicated to General Bipin Rawat, the first CDS of the country.

He said that General Rawat's contribution in strengthening and modernizing the Indian Army is unforgettable. In the evening, CM Dhami will chair a meeting of his cabinet after which the government will table the UCC Bill in the Assembly on February 6.

The UCC drafting committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted the draft to Chief Minister Dhami on Friday. The UCC proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state.The draft was handed over to the chief minister by the five-member committee headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Once implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first Indian state after independence to adopt the UCC. At an event organised at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dhami on Friday said, "We promised our people to bring the UCC in Uttarakhand before the Assembly goes into session. The rollout of the UCC will be in line with a resolution adopted by the BJP." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024