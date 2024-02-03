Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: YEIDA's Medical Device Park to boast state-of-the-art Gamma Radiation facility for cancer care

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to develop Uttar Pradesh into a hub of medical device manufacturing, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is currently engaged in developing the Medical Device Park in Greater Noida, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including among others the Gamma Radiation facility for cancer care.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh: YEIDA's Medical Device Park to boast state-of-the-art Gamma Radiation facility for cancer care
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to develop Uttar Pradesh into a hub of medical device manufacturing, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is currently engaged in developing the Medical Device Park in Greater Noida, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including among others the Gamma Radiation facility for cancer care. The ongoing efforts include equipping the park with advanced medical devices encompassing cancer care and radiology, imaging technologies, anesthetics, cardiorespiratory equipment, as well as devices associated with pacemakers and cochlear implants.

"Spread across a sprawling 350-acre expanse near Jewar Airport in Sector 28 of Greater Noida, the Medical Device Park is poised to be a beacon of innovation. The estimated investment for this visionary project stands at Rs 439 crore, with a significant portion, Rs 190 crore, earmarked for the development of common infrastructure (CIF)," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release. Being developed as a 'one-stop destination,' the Medical Device Park, will house laboratories and center facilities, streamlining a diverse range of tests in a centralized location. This strategic approach aims to reduce manufacturing costs, optimize medical equipment utilization, and foster a robust ecosystem for medical device manufacturing nationwide.

To catalyse this initiative, the state government has introduced a scheme offering a one-time grant-in-aid for the establishment of common infrastructure facilities within the Medical Device Park. The focus is on equipping the park with state-of-the-art equipment dedicated to cancer care, radiology, imaging, anesthetics, cardiorespiratory support, pacemakers, and cochlear implants. In a bid to establish Gamma Radiation facilities, YEIDA has invited companies to participate through the Expression of Interest (EOI) process. The operation, maintenance, and management of these facilities will be carried out through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, with ongoing efforts to finalize work distribution.

The Medical Device Park is strategically organized into five key segments to comprehensively address the diverse facets of medical device manufacturing. The Cancer Care-Radiotherapy Medical Devices segment focuses on essential equipment like the rotation cobalt machine, radiotherapy simulation system, and Linac 4 brachytherapy system. For Radiology and Nuclear Imaging Systems, the park aims to introduce crucial diagnostic tools such as MRI, CT scan, X-ray, SPECT scan, mammography, ultrasound machines, and cath labs. Simultaneously, in the Anaesthetics and Cardio-Respiratory Medical Devices category, the park will facilitate the manufacturing of Anaesthesia workstations, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), Dialysis Machines, Dialyzers, and Peritoneal Dialyzer Kits.

In the realm of implantable electronic devices, the park will contribute to the production of cochlear implants, pacemakers, hip implants, knee implants, and insulin pump equipment. Lastly, the fifth category encompasses in vitro diagnostics, offering facilities such as biochemistry analyzers, hematology analyzers, immunoassays, coagulation analyzers, and blood gas analyzers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024