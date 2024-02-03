"All Punjabis must unite against Mann government in state," says Akali Dal leader

Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra lashed out at the Punjab government for "strangulating the voice of the media". "Media is a medium to convey a message to the government. People demanding Haq, sach, insaaf (right, truth and justice) are locked in their houses. Farmers' voices in the state have been strangulated."

Appealing to people and political parties to join the Punjab Bachao Yatra, Chandumajra said, "Shiromini Akali Dal worked to awaken people in Punjab. We have earlier given peace and stability to Punjab. We appeal to the people to join us in our Punjab Bachao Yatra. It is the time to showcase Punjabi unity. Shiromiani Akali Dal knows the situation in Punjab well. I feel that today all the other parties must sideline politics and join us in our campaign." Drawing a parallel between, the AAP government in Punjab and the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the leader of Shiromani Akali Dal said that the current government is following the same path as Indira Gandhi opted for. Congress is not able to compensate for that till today. Mann is silencing people who are opposing and locking them. I feel that they are creating emergency circumstances in the state and our party opposes that."

Slamming Bhagwant Mann for "behaving like a Britisher", Chandumajra said, "He needs to understand the culture and history of Punjab." The senior Akali Dal leader extended gratitude to BJP leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar for extending support to Punjab Bachao Yatra.

Chandumajra concluded by saying, "The state of Punjab is badly suffering today. Everyone including the youth is adversely impacted", adding to which he appealed," Let's unite against the enemy. We want to save Punjab from all obstacles, be it economic or political. There is a need to keep Punjabiyut ahead while making decisions." (ANI)

